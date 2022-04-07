York County happenings: Art exhibitions; free dinner; caregivers training; balance class

Staff report

York College

Art exhibitions at Marketview Arts

York College's Marketview Arts, 37 W. Philadelphia St., is holding two free art exhibitions through Saturday, May 21.

The first exhibition is titled "I'am Fine," in the Brick Room. It features masks created by community members.

The second exhibition is titled "Engendered," in Gallery Hall. It features artists addressing gender identity.

For more information visit www.ycp.edu.

Cross Roads

Spaghetti dinner

Round Hill Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 7362 Church Road in Cross Roads, will hold a free sit down spaghetti dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

No take-out orders will be accepted.

Donations will be being accepted to benefit the crisis in the Ukraine.

For more information, call 717-309-9193.

Cross Keys Village

Free training series for caregivers

Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will be holding a four-week training series for those who care for individuals with dementia.

The series will be held 2-4 p.m. Fridays.

Each session will have a different topic. They are: April 15, communication and basics; April 22: approach and behavior; April 29, creative communication; May 6, de-escalation techniques.

Registration deadline is Monday. For more information or to register, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/mceducation.

Agency on Aging

Balance class for seniors

The York County Area Agency on Aging will be holding a balance class series for seniors, A Matter of Balance.

The eight-part class will take place 1-3 p.m. April 18, 20, 25 and 27 and May 2, 4, 9 and 12. Classes will be held in person at St. John's Blymire's United Church of Christ, 1009 Blymire Road in Dallastown.

The deadline to register is Monday. For more information or to register, call Faye at 717-852-4902 ext. 1044.

York Masonic Lodge

Blood drive

York Masonic Lodge No. 266, 400 Masonic Drive, will be sponsoring a blood drive, noon-7 p.m. Tuesday.

To schedule and appointment, visit www.cpbb.org/.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

New Cumberland

Association to meet

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association will be holding its monthly meeting on Wednesday at the American Legion Post No. 143, 214 Market St. in New Cumberland.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the general public is welcome to attend.

Cost of the lunch is $10 for guests and $7.50 for members.

For more information, contact Christine Leukus at 717-319-4421 or cvleukus@aol.com.