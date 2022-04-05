York County happenings: art exhibit; Bar Stools; 'Camp Galloway'

Staff Report

York College

Exhibit for senior graphics arts majors

York College will host a reception to open the Synecdoche exhibition of designs by senior graphic arts majors, 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at DeMeester Recital Hall, Evelyn and Earle Wolf Hall.

The event will feature student presentations and award announcements.

The exhibition will continue through Saturday, April 23.

To register to attend the event, visit https://bit.ly/3Kgu7hz.

Belmont Theatre

‘Bar Stools Go Back to the Future’

The York County Bar Foundation and The Belmont Theatre are partnering once again to present "The Bar Stools Go Back To The Future," an original production written, produced and directed by attorney Thomas D. O’Shea of CGA Law Firm.

The musical spoof is performed by The Bar Stools, an acting ensemble made up of members of the bar association. Act I takes the cast back in time to the pre-pandemic days, and Act II returns them to the present day.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at The Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling 717-854-5715 or visiting www.thebelmont.org.

Proceeds benefit The Belmont and the charitable work of the York County Bar Foundation. The Bar Stools have raised more than $186,000 for the organizations since 1999.

TAFE

'Camp Galloway'

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents "Camp Galloway," Friday through Sunday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 700 E. Market St.

"If you have never been to Camp Galloway, you are in for the adventure of a lifetime," read the invitation that Ella, Ferne, Josie, and Dorothea received and accepted. The show for the whole family will explore the wonders and fears to be found in the great outdoors.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

For tickets or more information, go to https://tafepa.org.

Dover fire company

Meat drawing

Union Fire and Hose Co No. 1 of Dover will be holding a meat drawing on Friday.

A dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the drawing following at 7 p.m. Tickets for the drawing cost $10.

Items will also be collected for the SPCA.

For more information, call Elaine Kroft at 717-292-1392.