York County happenings: Teen dies in crash; library program

Staff report

Dover Township

Teen dies in crash

A 16-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in a crash Saturday afternoon in Dover Township.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of East Canal Road and Fox Run Road, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The teen, who was a front-seat passenger, was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.

The girl’s identity had not been released by Sunday afternoon.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Coroner's Office

East Berlin man's death ruled homicide

An autopsy of the East Berlin man killed this week in York City showed he died of "multiple gunshot wounds."

The York County Coroner’s office has ruled John Baker’s death a homicide.

Baker, 48, was discovered dead early Wednesday morning to the rear of an address in the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street, York City Police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com; by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org; or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

York County Libraries

Part of the Story Workshop

The York County Libraries will be holding a teen story workshop that focuses on immigration with author Alexandra Villasante.

The session will take place in-person from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Kreutz Creek Library, 66 Walnut Springs Road in Hellam Township.

Teens in grades 9-12 are welcome to attend the session and should make arrangements with their school to attend.

Interested students should register by Wednesday at yorklibraries.org/part-of-the-story.