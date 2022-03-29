York County happenings: Trout fishing derby; basket bingo

Staff report

Kiwanis Lake

Trout fishing derby on Saturday

The 23rd Annual William Shaffer Trout Fishing Derby will be held Saturday at Kiwanis Lake in York City.

The derby is for children ages 15 and under, who should be accompanied by an adult. The fishing derby is free.

The competition begins at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. It will be held rain or shine.

This event is sponsored by York City Recreation and Parks; Isaak Walton League of York, Chapter 67 and Etzweiler Funeral Homes.

H.O.P.E.

Basket bingo

H.O.P.E. will be holding a spring basket bingo at 2 p.m. Sunday at the New Freedom Community Center, 150 E. Main St. in New Freedom.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

All proceeds will benefit the organization's cancer support network.

Nonperishable food items will be collected.

For more information or tickets, call 717-244-2174.