York County happenings: Author, professor to speak; business expo

Staff report

York College

Brown professor, author to speak

York College’s annual Langston Lincoln Lecture will feature Brown University history professor Michael Vorenberg, author of “Final Freedom: The Civil War, the Abolition of Slavery, and the Thirteenth Amendment.”

The event, which is open to the public free of charge, will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Weinstock Lecture Hall, in the Willman Business Center on the York College campus. It will be followed by a book signing; copies of “Final Freedom” are available in advance through the York College Bookstore.

The talk will also be available through Zoom To register, go to https://bit.ly/3JJbNxp.

Vorenberg is also the author of an upcoming book, “Lincoln’s Peace: Struggling to End the American Civil War.”

Spring Grove

Business expo for students

Spring Grove Area High School, 1490 Roth Church Road, will hold a student business expo at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The expo allows Spring Grove junior and senior high school students the opportunity to interact with local business leaders.

For more information, visit sgasd.org/expo.