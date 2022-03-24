York County Happenings: Arts and craft show; polka dance

Staff Report

Spring Grove 

Arts and craft show

Spring Grove Area High School, 1490 Roth Church Road, will hold a free arts and craft show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Students, staff and 70 different vendors will have arts and crafts items on sale or displayed.

A bluegrass band will also preform at 2 p.m. 

For more information visit sgasd.org/celebratearts.

Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo

White Rose Polka Dancers 

Dance in Emigsville

The White Rose Polka Dancers will be holding a dance on Saturday, April 2, at the Emigsville Alert Firehall, 3118 N. George St.

The dance runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $12 per person and includes a live band, light snacks, drinks and door prizes. 

For advance tickets, contact Andy at 717-332-7483 or visit whiterosepolkadancers.com