York County Happenings: Arts and craft show; polka dance

Staff Report

Spring Grove

Arts and craft show

Spring Grove Area High School, 1490 Roth Church Road, will hold a free arts and craft show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Students, staff and 70 different vendors will have arts and crafts items on sale or displayed.

A bluegrass band will also preform at 2 p.m.

For more information visit sgasd.org/celebratearts.

White Rose Polka Dancers

Dance in Emigsville

The White Rose Polka Dancers will be holding a dance on Saturday, April 2, at the Emigsville Alert Firehall, 3118 N. George St.

The dance runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $12 per person and includes a live band, light snacks, drinks and door prizes.

For advance tickets, contact Andy at 717-332-7483 or visit whiterosepolkadancers.com.