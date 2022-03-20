York County happenings: 'Women and One Acts'; man dies while driving

Staff report

TAFE

'Women & One Acts'

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents "Women & One Acts: Stories of Mothers and Daughters."

The performances look at the relationships of mothers and daughters using one-act plays and monologues.

Performances at at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday ad 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 700 E Market St. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. For more information, go to https://tafepa.org/ or call 717-884-8233.

TAFE also offers a free video of "Five Famous African American Women" by Anna Helen Reuter in honor of Black History Month and Women's History Month.

The five monologues introduce five Black women who are important to history, with the monologues delivered by community leaders including state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City.

To view the play, go to https://tafepa.org/.

York County coroner

Man has medical emergency, dies while driving

An 82-year-old man died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency while driving a vehicle in northern York County.

Witnesses saw the man’s medical event, which led to a “low-impact, low­-speed crash” in the 1800 block of Susquehanna Trail North, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash did not cause significant injuries, and the man’s death was ruled natural “due to the medical event that occurred before the minor crash,” the coroner’s office stated.

No further information about the crash or the victim was released.