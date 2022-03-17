York County happenings: Grief support group; basket bingo

Staff report

Cross Keys Village

Grief support group

Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will be holding a free weekly grief support group from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays beginning March 28.

The group will meet on Mondays through June 27.

For more information or to register, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/griefshare or call Pastoral Care at 717-624-5253 by Monday.

H.O.P.E.

Basket Bingo

H.O.P.E. will be holding a spring basket bingo on Sunday, April 3 at the New Freedom Community Center, 150 E. Main St. in New Freedom.

The event begins at 2 p.m., and tickets cost $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

All proceeds will benefit their cancer support network.

Non-perishable food items will also be collected.

For more information or tickets, call 717-244-2174.