York County happenings: Crispus Attucks meeting; diabetes self-management

Staff report

Crispus Attucks York

Annual meeting on Sunday

Crispus Attucks York, 605 S. Duke St., will hold its annual meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The meeting will feature keynote speaker Dr. Michael Seim from WellSpan Health and a theme of Our Community Rising.

Attendees are welcome to join in-person or online via Zoom, using the meeting ID 478 270 9729.

For more information, visit https://crispusattucks.org.

York County Agency on Aging

Free weekly virtual diabetes self-management program

The York County Agency on Aging will be holding a free weekly virtual diabetes self-management program via Zoom beginning on Tuesday, April 13, from 1-3:30 p.m.

The program is open to adults 60-years-old and older either dealing with diabetes or caring for someone with it.

Topics to be covered include motoring blood sugar level, healthy eating and action plans.

The registration deadline is Friday, March 25. To register, call Megan Craley at 717-855-0437.