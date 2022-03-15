York County happenings: Jewish food festival; scholarships fundraiser

Staff report

York JCC

Drive-thru Jewish food festival

The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive in Spring Garden Township, will be holding a drive-thru Jewish food festival from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3.

Some of the food items being offered include brisket, pastrami, matzah ball soup, kugel and assorted desserts.

Advanced orders must be placed by Sunday.

For more information or to order, visit https://yorkjcc.org/culture-arts/jewish-food-festival/.

South Eastern

Online silent auction benefits Dollars for Scholars

The South Eastern Dollars for Scholars foundation will be running an online silent auction from 8 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

Funds raised though the auction will go toward South Eastern School District students for scholarships.

For more information, visit app.galabid.com/sedfsauction.