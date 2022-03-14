York County happenings: Tour a school; Healthy Steps; York College events

Staff report

York Catholic Middle and High School

Welcome Wednesday

The York Catholic Middle and High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave. in York, will be holding a Welcome Wednesday event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

This event will allow families of perspective students to tour the building and let them observe a typical school day.

For more information, contact Heather Hoffman at 717-846-8871 ext. 220 or hhoffman@yorkcatholic.org.

York County Agency on Aging

Free Healthy Steps virtual program

The York County Agency on Aging will be holding a free two-day virtual program titled Healthy Steps 1-3 p.m . Friday and Friday, March 25.

During the program, individuals ages 60 and over will learn how to exercise properly at home, limit fall risks and handle medication safety.

To register for the program, call Faye Kinard at 717-771-9610, ext. 1044.

York College

Events for new and transferring students

York College will be holding three events for new and transfer students.

An accepted student day will take place on Saturday and on Saturday, April 9.

A spring open house will be held 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 2. This event will be open to all high school and transfer students to attend. Perspective students will be able learn about the application process, financial aid, and get a feel for student life.

Transfer Tuesdays will be held at 11 a.m. each Tuesday on campus and at 3 p.m. virtually every other Tuesday.

For more information on any of these events or to register, visit www.ycp.edu/admissions/undergraduate-admissions/.