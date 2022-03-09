York County happenings: JCC events; meat drawing; lifeguards needed; starwatch

Staff report

York Jewish Community Center

Open house and Purim celebration

The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, will hold a free open house and Purim celebration Friday through Sunday.

Tours of the center will be offered throughout the weekend, along with arts/crafts, entertainment, free group fitness classes and food trucks.

For a full schedule of events, visit https://yorkjcc.org/spring-open-house/.

Dover fire company

Meat drawing on Friday

Union Fire and Hose Co No. 1 of Dover is having a meat drawing on Friday at the station at 30 E. Canal St. Meat prizes are from Weavers of Wellsville.

Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 and drawings begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are purchased at the door and are $10 for a chance at each of the 10 rounds.

This month, the company is collecting nonperishable foods for Dover Food Bank.

Contact Elaine Kroft with questions at 717-873-3912.

Codorus State Park

Job fair on Saturday

Codorus State Park is hiring lifeguards for the 2022 season and will be having a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the park office, located at 2600 Smith Station Road.

No pre-registration is required. Attendees can receive information about all details of the job, including requirements, pay and schedules.

If you are interested but unable to attend the event, call the park office and make an appointment for another time, or apply online at www.employment.pa.gov

State Parks is covering all costs associated with the acquisition of initial lifeguarding certifications for new staff. Additional information on the local organizations providing these certification classes, including addresses, dates, time and registration information will be provided at time of interview.

The Job Posting for this position can be found at www.employment.pa.gov by clicking on “Open Jobs” and search using the keyword “lifeguard”. This posting contains all relevant information. The starting pay rate for State Park lifeguard positions is $14.04/hourly. Schedules are typically 37.5 hours a week over five days.

York County Astronomical Society

Free Public Starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding a free starwatch at 7 p.m. Saturday at their observatory located on 400 Mundis Race Road in York at John Rudy Park.

Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects, including the Orion nebula, Pleiades star clusters and much more.

For more information, visit www.astroyork.com/.