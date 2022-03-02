Challenge: Accepted. Army veteran announces run against Scott Perry

York County happenings: Blood drive; turkey supper; St. Patrick's Day dance

Staff report

New Cumberland First Church of God 

Blood drive 

The New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave. in New Cumberland, will be holding a blood drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 5. 

Donors can make an appointment by calling the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank at 800-771-0059 or visiting https://donate.717giveblood.org/donor/schedules/zip

All donors are asked to wear a mask, and social distancing protocols will also be in place. 

A donated pint of blood is processed during a blood drive at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Lewisberry United Methodist Church 

Drive-thru turkey supper 

Lewisberry United Methodist Church, 309 Market St. in Lewisberry, will be holding a drive-thru turkey supper on Saturday, March 5 beginning at 3 p.m. 

Meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, filling, rolls, cranberry sauce, applesauce and dessert. 

Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 4 to 12 years old. 

White Rose Polka Dancers 

St. Patrick's Day Dance 

The White Rose Polka Dancers will be holding a St. Patrick's Day theme dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Emigsville Alert Firehall, 3118 N. George St. in Emigsville. 

Admission is $12 and includes: light snacks, drinks and door prizes. 

For more information, visit whiterosepolkadancers.com