York County happenings: Man dies in crash; dinner benefits H.O.P.E.

Staff report

Warrington Twp.

Perry County man dies in crash

A Perry County man died Thursday night after a crash in Warrington Township.

Joel Jumper, 36, of Shermans Dale, was pronounced dead around 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the crash scene in the 1800 block of Old York Road, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

Jumper had been driving north when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle, the release states. There will be no autopsy, although a routine toxicology test will be performed.

Another person was flown to Hershey Medical Center as a result of the crash, state police reported.

H.O.P..E.

Lasagna dinner fundraiser

The New Freedom Family Restaurant & Coffee Shop, 17308 Susquehanna Trail in New Freedom, will hold a lasagna dinner to benefit H.O.P.E.

H.O.P.E. is a free cancer-support network serving Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The dinner will run from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Dinners will include pasta, choice of sauce, salad, garlic bread and a soda.

Cost of the dinner is $12.99, with all proceeds benefiting H.O.P.E.