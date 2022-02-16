York County happenings: MLK Day of Service event; ballroom dancing

Staff Report

Crispus Attucks York

MLK Day of Service continues

Crispus Attucks York will be hosting the second half of the 40th Annual MLK Day of Service at 9:30 a.m. Monday via Zoom.

The event will honor the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a youth organization focused on spreading awareness of racism and social injustice.

A free grab-and-go breakfast will be available to the community on the day of the event from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Crispus Attucks Community Center, 605 S. Duke St.

The event will also be shown via Facebook Live. The meeting code to join the Zoom event is 478 270 9729.

York USA Dance Chapter

Ballroom dancing

The York USA Dance Chapter will be holding an upcoming ballroom dance from 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Alert Fire Hall located at 3118 N. George St. in Emigsville.

Events for the dance are as followed:

A free beginning waltz class will be taught from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Tango/Argentine tango class will be taught from 2 to 3 p.m.

Music provided by a DJ will begin at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/www.DanceInYork.Net/.