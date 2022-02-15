York County happenings: Fatal crash; forgery charges

Staff report

Manheim Township

Man dies after crash

A 51-year-old man died after a crash early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Northern York Regional Police responded about 2:35 a.m. Tuesday to the 5200 block of Blooming Grove Road in Manheim Township.

Firefighters extricated a 51-year-old driver, of New Freedom, after his pickup truck went off the roadway, police said.

The black 2021 Ford F-250 was westbound on Blooming Grove Road before it struck a guard rail and utility pole. It went over an embankment and stopped, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

Meant for church

Man allegedly changed, cashed check

State police are looking for a man who allegedly took funds that were meant for a church.

Wade Solomon Mohn, 52, altered a check meant for Ephrata Community Church in Lancaster County, police said. It happened in November 2019.

He changed the amount from $112.50 to $2,386.50 and cashed it in York County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County.

Mohn is facing felony charges of forgery and theft. He frequents the Waynesboro and Greencastle areas, police said.

Anyone who can help locate Mohn is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.