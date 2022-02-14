York County happenings: Open house; manure management plan

Staff report

York Catholic

Winter open house

York Catholic Middle and High School,601 E. Springettsbury Ave., will be holding a winter open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday by appointment.

Perspective families and future students will be able to tour the building, talk to current students and meet faculty members.

Preregistration is required to attend.

For more information, call 717-846-8871 ext. 220.

York County Conservation District

Free manure management plan workshop

The York County Conservation District will offer a free manure management plan workshop on Friday, March 4.

The workshop will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the York County Pleasant Valley Road Building, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road.

Interested individuals are asked to register by Friday, Feb. 25.

For more information or to register, visit www.yorkccd.org/manure-management-workshop or call 717-840-7430.