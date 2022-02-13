York County happenings: Robbery; homicide suspect arrested; special needs registry

Staff Report

York City Police

Armed men rob 3rd Base

Police need help identifying two armed men who robbed the 3rd Base restaurant in York City.

The robbers were caught on camera entering the store on George Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

They were dressed in dark colors with their faces covered. In a video released by police, one man sits down on a chair near the front doors while the other heads toward the cash register.

"One suspect pulls a firearm on the store clerk and demands cash," police said. "The second suspect keeps watch nearby."

The men fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who can help identify the men is asked to contact York City Police by calling ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, tip line at 717-849-2204; sending an email to abaez@yorkcity.org or submit a tip on the Crimewatch app.

US Marshals

Double homicide suspect arrested

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the York County Drug Task Force on Friday arrested a man suspected of a double homicide last year in Philadelphia.

Damon Baker, 49, was located at a hotel on Arsenal Road in York, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Members of the federal and local task forces arrested him without incident around 1 p.m. and turned him over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central booking unit for processing and arraignment.

Baker is accused of the June 8, 2021, shooting deaths of two people in the 1700 block of North 27th Street in Philadelphia.

York County Regional Police Department

Special needs registry

The York County Regional Police Department has created a new feature for parents and guardians to register individuals with special needs.

This will allow officers and first responders to have access to information on a specific individual's needs provided by the family.

For more information or to register an individual, visit www.ycrpd.org.