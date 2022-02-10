York County happenings: Parkinson's group; spaghetti dinner
Cross Keys Village
Parkinson’s education and support group
Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will hold a free monthly Parkinson’s education and support group at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
This session will focus on how musical therapy can be used to help increase an individual’s quality of life.
Pre-registration is not required, and masks should be worn.
For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.
Senior Commons at Powder Mill
Drive-up spaghetti dinner
The Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will host a drive-up spaghetti dinner to benefit the American Heart Association, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
The meal includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Cost of the dinner is $10, with cash or check being accepted
For more information or to pre-order a meal, contact Michelle at 717-741-0961 by Thursday, Feb. 17.