York County happenings: Parkinson's group; spaghetti dinner

Staff report

Cross Keys Village

Parkinson’s education and support group

Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will hold a free monthly Parkinson’s education and support group at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

This session will focus on how musical therapy can be used to help increase an individual’s quality of life.

Pre-registration is not required, and masks should be worn.

For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Drive-up spaghetti dinner

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will host a drive-up spaghetti dinner to benefit the American Heart Association, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

The meal includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

Cost of the dinner is $10, with cash or check being accepted

For more information or to pre-order a meal, contact Michelle at 717-741-0961 by Thursday, Feb. 17.