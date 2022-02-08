York County happenings: Pesticide course; Parkinson's group

Staff report

Penn State Extension 

Pesticide credits course offered

The Penn State Extension will be holding a pesticide credits course at the York County office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road.

The course will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. 

Presentations will include: risk communications, managing poisonous plants and other pesticide issues. 

Cost is $10. To register, go to https://extension.psu.edu/agronomic-pesticide-update or call 877-345-0691.  

Safety pamphlets written in both English and Spanish are displayed during a pesticide safety training class for farm supervisors in Sebring, Florida, in November.

Cross Keys Village 

Parkinson's education and support group 

Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will hold a free monthly Parkinson's education and support group at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. 

This session will focus on how musical therapy can be used to help increase an individual's quality of life. 

Pre-registration is not required, and masks should be worn. 

For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.  