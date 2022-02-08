York County happenings: Pesticide course; Parkinson's group

Staff report

Penn State Extension

Pesticide credits course offered

The Penn State Extension will be holding a pesticide credits course at the York County office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road.

The course will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Presentations will include: risk communications, managing poisonous plants and other pesticide issues.

Cost is $10. To register, go to https://extension.psu.edu/agronomic-pesticide-update or call 877-345-0691.

Cross Keys Village

Parkinson's education and support group

Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will hold a free monthly Parkinson's education and support group at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

This session will focus on how musical therapy can be used to help increase an individual's quality of life.

Pre-registration is not required, and masks should be worn.

For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.