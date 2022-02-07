York County happenings: Coffee with a cop; food boxes available

Staff Report

York City Police

Coffee with a cop

The York City Police Department will host a coffee with a cop event, 8-11 a.m. Saturday at their headquarters, 50 W. King St.

The event will feature: coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts.

Tours of the building will also be provided for those interested.

Spry Church

Food boxes available

Spry Church, 50 School St., offers free food boxes with enough food to accommodate a household for a week.

Boxes can be picked up 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Call the church at 717-741-1429 before 4 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve a box.

For those who cannot come on Thursday morning, the church food pantry offers a monthly pickup between 6 and 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Call the church before 3 p.m. Monday to reserve a box or go to sprychurch.com.

All persons in need are eligible for this service.