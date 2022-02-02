York County happenings: New plays needed; meat drawing; pesticides course

Staff Report

York College

JL Smith New Play Festival

the York College theater program is now accepting submissions for both 10-minute and full-length new plays for the upcoming JL Smith New Play Festival.

The festival will take place via Zoom on Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6.

Any individual may submit a 10-minute play, with six being selected for virtual performances and a cash prize given to the audience favorite.

Full-length plays must be submitted by Pennsylvania playwrights and one will be selected to be shown.

All plays must be submitted by Tuesday.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3rn3Jf6.

Union Fire and Hose Co.

Monthly meat drawing

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover, 30 E. Canal St., will hold its monthly meat drawing and dinner on Friday, Feb. 11.

Doors to the event will open at 5 p.m., with dinner being served at 6 p.m., followed by the meat drawing.

There is no charge for admission, and tickets for the meat drawing can be purchased at the door.

Nonperishable food items will also be accepted for the Dover Food Bank.

Penn State Extension

Pesticide credits course

Penn State Extension will hold a pesticide credits course, 10 a.m.-noon and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday,, Feb. 15, at the York County Extension Office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road.

Presentations will include:risk communications, managing poisonous plants and other pesticide issues.

Cost is $10. To register, go to https://extension.psu.edu/agronomic-pesticide-update or call 877345-0691.