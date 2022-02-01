York County happenings: Man wounded; free public starwatch

Staff report

York City

Man wounded in shooting

One man was injured in a shooting in York City over the weekend.

Police found the 24-year-old man injured in the 700 block of McKenzie Street after responding to a call around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, a news release states.

Police said the victim had a wound that was not life threatening. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

The case is under investigation.

York County Astronomical Society

Free public starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding a free public starwatch beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the observatory at John Rudy Park.

Attendees will be given a guided tour of the sky through the clubs telescopes.

Donations will also be accepted during the event.

For more information, visit www.astroyork.com/.