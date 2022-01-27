York County happenings: Exhibit on movie palaces; New Cumberland meeting

Staff Report

Creative York

'The Rise, Fall, and Return of the American Movie Palace'

Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St., will be showcasing an exhibit from artist Matt Lambros, "The Rise, Fall, and Return of the American Movie Palace," through Thursday, Feb. 17.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 5-9 p.m. for First Fridays.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit https://creativeyork.org/gallery/.

New Cumberland

Association to meet

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association has announced it will be holding its upcoming monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 143, at 214 Market St. in New Cumberland.

Lunch will be included in the meeting. Cost is $10 for guests and $7.50 for members.

For more information, contact Christine Leukus at 717-319-4421 or cvleukus@aol.com.