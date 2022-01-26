York County happenings: Man shot; donation drive for rescue group

Staff Report

York City

Man shot

A 45-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in York City, police said.

York City Police responded about 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of East Gas Avenue for a shooting. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening, police said. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital.

Anyone with related information about the shooting is asked to contact York City Police by calling ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, tip line at 717-849-2204; or sending an email to abaez@yorkcity.org.

U-Stor-It

Donation drive for animal rescue group

Animal Rescue Inc. will be holding a donation drive through Monday, Feb. 28, at the U-Stor-It South, 2786 S. Queen St. in Dallastown.

Individuals interested in donating are asked to bring their items into the office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Some items currently needed include: cat food, dog food, puppy pads, cleaning supplies, towels, dog/cat treats and toys, and trash bags.