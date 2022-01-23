York County happenings: Two shot; free wellness program

Staff Report

York City

Two injured in separate shootings

Two people were injured during a violent night in York City.

A 39-year-old man was shot about 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue, York City Police said.

Minutes later, at 7:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was wounded near the intersection of North Penn and Smyser streets, police said.

Both men were taken by ambulance to the hospital and were expected to survive, police said.

YMCA of the Roses

Free wellness program

The YMCA of the Roses is offering a free wellness program beginning on Monday, Feb. 7.

Those who sign up for the three-week program will receive a small number of text messages throughout the program, featuring motivational tips and tools to help them reach their goals.

Interested individuals are asked to register by Tuesday, Feb. 1.

For more information visit https://stronglife.org/rc/.