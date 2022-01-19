York County happenings: Bear spotted; New Cumberland group

Staff report

Cumberland County

Bear spotted in yards

Police are warning people about a bear that had been spotted and caused some minor damage to property.

Lower Allen Township Police responded about 10 p.m. Monday to the area of Maple Avenue in Cumberland County for a bear sighting.

The animal was also seen in people's yards at Bethany Village, police said, adding the Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of it.

"Please do not feed or approach the bear," police said. Instead, call the department at 717-238-9676.

New Cumberland Olde Towne Association

Monthly meeting scheduled

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association has announced they will be holding their upcoming monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 143, 214 Market St. in New Cumberland.

Lunch will be included in the meeting. Cost is $10 for guests and $7.50 for members.

For more information, contact Christine Leukus at 717-319-4421 or cvleukus@aol.com.