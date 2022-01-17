York County happenings: Ballroom dance; Master Watershed Stewards

Staff report

York USA Dance Chapter #3008 

Ballroom dance social 

The York USA Dance Chapter will hold a ballroom dance social at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St. in Emigsville. 

A rumba lesson will be taught from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by opening dancing from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with music provided by a local DJ. 

The event is open to the public. 

Cost is $10 for members and $14 for non-members. 

For more information, contact 717-885-6370 or yorkchapter3008@gmail.com. 

Penn State Extension

Master Watershed Steward program 

The Penn State Extension in York County will be holding a virtual informational session for individuals interested in being Master Watershed Stewards in York County. 

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, via Zoom. 

The meeting will highlight volunteer requirements and projects complete through the program. 

For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/33keVju