York County happenings: Warning system test; crops day

Staff report

Exelon

Warning system test

Exelon Generation's Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County will be conducting a warning system test at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

During the test, a brief tone will sound, followed by the words "This is a test, this is a test," which will last approximately two minutes.

No action is necessary by the public during the test.

.

Penn State Extension 

York County Crops Day 

The Penn State Extension will be holding a York County Crops Day on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the York County 4-H Center, 771 Stoverstown Road. 

The day begins at 8 a.m., and forage crops specialists will recap crop production for this past year. 

Presentations will include: crop diseases, herbicide applications, research and training. 

Cost of the program is $15 before Thursday and $20 after.  

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. 

To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/crops-days or call 877-345-0691. 