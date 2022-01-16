York County happenings: Warning system test; crops day

Staff report

Exelon

Warning system test

Exelon Generation's Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County will be conducting a warning system test at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

During the test, a brief tone will sound, followed by the words "This is a test, this is a test," which will last approximately two minutes.

No action is necessary by the public during the test.

Penn State Extension

York County Crops Day

The Penn State Extension will be holding a York County Crops Day on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the York County 4-H Center, 771 Stoverstown Road.

The day begins at 8 a.m., and forage crops specialists will recap crop production for this past year.

Presentations will include: crop diseases, herbicide applications, research and training.

Cost of the program is $15 before Thursday and $20 after.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/crops-days or call 877-345-0691.