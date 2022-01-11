York County happenings: Distinguished Young Women; 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Staff Report

Distinguished Young Women of York County

Applications being accepted

The Distinguished Young Women of York County scholarship program is now currently excepting applications for their annual scholarship program.

Any female student in the junior class of her high school, who resides in York County is eligible.

Application deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 15.

For more information, contact Linda Bergdoll at lynb5678@gmail.com, or the student can also visit their high school guidance counselor.

Stewartstown

Singers needed for ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Stewartstown United Methodist Church will be staging the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" April 14, 15, and 16 at Allegro Winery, Stewartstown.

The church is looking for singers age 15 and up for the on-stage choir. Singers should have a modest ability to read music.

Singers will be given access online to learn the music beginning in January and must be available for evening rehearsals March 31, April 7 and April 10-13 as well as an all-day rehearsal April 14.

The performances will be at 7 p.m. April 14-16. Singers also have the option to sing in a community choir for a 10 a.m. Easter service on Sunday, April 17, at the vineyard.

Anyone interested in joining the choir should contact the church music ministry office at 717-993-2507 ext. 3 or email musicministry@stewartstownumc.org Leave your name, phone number and the voice part that you sing. For any other questions, contact the music office.