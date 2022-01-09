York County happenings: Teen dies after shooting; winning ticket; free tax preparation

Staff Report

York City

Teenager dies after shooting

A teenage boy died Saturday morning following a shooting in York City, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner was called to a home at 6:10 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street after a shooting, according to the coroner's office. The teen was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m.

"The teenage boy was reportedly at the residence with others when the incident occurred," the coroner said.

An autopsy is scheduled at 8 a.m. on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Pennsylvania Lottery

Winning ticket sold in York County

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in York County.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 4001 Carlisle Road in Dover. The winning numbers are 00447103.

The ticket is part of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle. The game featured eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to a final drawing Saturday that awarded more than $5 million in prizes.

More than 69,800 Millionaire Raffle ticket were sold between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, according to Pennsylvania Lottery.

Another winning ticket was sold in Middleburg, Snyder County, with the numbers 00465074.

AARP

Free tax service

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program will be offering a free tax service for all ages, but especially adults 50 years of age and older.

There is no fee, and AARP membership is not required.

Individuals should bring with them a photo ID, proof of their Social Security number and any other important tax information.

The volunteers for the program can prepare most personal income tax returns but are unable to do business, farm income, rental property or cryptocurrency.

For more information on locations or making an appointment, call 717-771-9042.