York County happenings: Body found; meat drawing; Laugh Your Tuchas Off

Staff report

Loganville

Body found with gunshot wound

State police found the body of a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Troopers discovered the body about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday inside a residence in the first block of North Main Street in Loganville.

"The deceased suffered a single gunshot wound to the head," State police said in a news release. "A firearm was located at the scene."

An autopsy is planned, and identification is pending notification of his next of kin, police said. There is no threat to public safety.

Dover fire company

Monthly meat drawing

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover, 30 E. Canal St. in Dover, will hold its monthly meat drawing on Friday, Jan. 14.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner being served at 6, followed by the meat drawing.

Cost of tickets is $10.

Donations of winter hats, gloves, scarves and blankets will be accepted.

For more information or to order tickets, contact Elaine at 717-292-1392.

York JCC

Laugh Your Tuchas Off

The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, will hold its annual comedy show, Laugh Your Tuchas Off, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

The B.Y.O.B. night will feature national comedians Johnny Lampert and Andy Pitz.

For general admission tickets and table options, visit https://yorkjcc.org/laugh-your-tuchas-off/.