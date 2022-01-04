York County happenings: Police couldn't revive man; food pantry available

Staff report

Springettsbury Twp.

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing

Bed, Bath & Beyond in York County is closing, according to signs found in the retail shop.

The Springettsbury Township location, located in the York Town Center, 2845 Concord Road, joins hundreds of other stores in the process of shuttering its doors.

The move comes after the company announced in 2020 it would close hundreds of locations as a result of remodeling its more profitable shops and investing in digital, according to CNBC.

Signs Monday afternoon hung from the ceiling, reading "Store closing sale: this location only" and "everything must go."

Attempts to reach Bed, Bath & Beyond corporate went unanswered Monday afternoon.

Warrington Twp.

State police: Man with 'breathing issues' died from COVID-19

State police believe a 61-year-old man died from COVID-19 complications after first responders were unable to revive him.

Troopers were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. Dec. 18 to Yeager Road in Warrington Township for a man "having breathing issues."

Medical personnel tried but failed to resuscitate the man, police said. There were no signs of foul play.

Officials believe he died from complications of COVID-19.

Spry Church

Food pantry available

Spry Church, 50 School St., will continue to offer food boxes weekly for families in need.

Individuals are asked to reserve a box before 4 p.m. Wednesday for pickup between 10:30 and 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

For those unable to come on Thursday morning, the pantry will also be open from 6 to 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month

For more information or to reserve a food box, call 717-741-1429 or visit sprychurch.com.