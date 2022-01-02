York County happenings: Vax clinics canceled; garbage truck hits shop

Staff report

Family First Health

Vaccination clinics canceled

Family First Health is canceling some of its larger vaccination clinics as a response to a high volume of COVID-19 cases in York County.

This cancellation includes the Keystone Kidspace clinics for children ages 5 to 11, Jim Cronin, a spokesperson for Family First Health, said.

"Due to a high volume of positive COVID-19 cases in local communities, Family First Health is canceling its larger vaccination events to keep staff and community members safe," he said.

For those who have scheduled a time at the Keystone Kidspace clinic, appointments will be moved to Family First Health's York City COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 116 S. George St.

Spring Grove

Garbage truck slams into plumbing shop

A garbage truck trashed the front of a Spring Grove plumbing business, creating a mess for the community to end the year.

A large Republic Services waste hauler left the road at 10:38 a.m. Friday, crossed the sidewalk and plowed into 26 S. Main St., which also has a residence, according to a a York Area Regional Police report.

Images provided by the Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network show the vehicle on the porch of the residence and just into the doorway of D.E. Wildasin & Son, a plumbing, heating and air conditioning service.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and no cause was provided.