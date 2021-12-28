York County happenings: Divorce care; 'Arsenic and Old Lace'

Staff report

Hanover

Divorce care

The Calvary Bible Church of Hanover, 603 Wilson Ave., will be holding a divorce care class starting on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The classes will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. On Tuesdays through March.

For more information or to register, call 717-632-3954.

Belmont Theater

‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

The Belmont Theater, 27 S. Belmont St., will be preforming the comedy "Arsenic and Old Lace” beginning Friday, Jan. 7. The classic comedy premiered on Broadway in 1941.

The play will be performed in the Grumbacher Studio through Jan. 16. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $30 for adults; $28 seniors 62 and older; and $18 for youth 18 and under.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715.