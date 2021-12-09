York County happenings: Fire damages; Pet photos with Santa; roadwork next week

Staff report

York City

Fatal fire displaced a dozen people

The deadly fire last week in York City displaced about a dozen people and caused an estimated $275,000 in damages, said York Fire Chief William Sleeger Jr.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Investigators suspect it started in unit 306 and spread to four other homes. The cause of the fire is to be determined, Sleeger said.

Seventy-year-old Anthony Brown died in the fire, the York County Coroner's Officer said.

York County SPCA

Pet Photos with Santa

The York County SPCA will host Pet Photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This year, the event is donation-based.

“We see Pet Photos with Santa as a fun way not only for us to connect with our community, but also for families to do something special with their pet. We want to make sure this opportunity is accessible to everyone. That’s why this year’s Pet Photos with Santa will be donation-based. People pay what they can, no fee required,” said Executive Director Steven Martinez.

Pet Photos with Santa will take place at the Brougher Companion Animal Shelter, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail. Photographers Matt and Jess Ensminger will capture a pet’s moment with Santa, and the picture will be printed on site. All furry — and scaly — friends are welcome.

York City

Final leaf pickup

York City has announced that the final pick up for leaves in residential areas will begin on Monday.

All residents must have their leaves raked out to the curb by 7 a.m. Monday. No brush, grass or branches should be included or leaves cannot be picked up.

Mount Rose Avenue

Lane restriction on Monday

A lane restriction is planned for the Exit 18 (Mount Rose Ave.) interchange project in York County on southbound I-83 on Monday, according to a PennDOT release.

The right lane will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow the contractor to perform minor repairs to the bridge spanning Mill Creek.

The ramps will remain open, and motorists should drive with caution through the work zone. The work is weather permitting.

To check conditions on major roadways, use 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, 511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

For more information on infrastructure in York County, visit PennDOT's website on District 8.

Harrisburg

Repairs slated for I-83 bridge

Repairs are planned for the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge over the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg and Lemoyne, according to a PennDOT release.

Repairs are set for Monday through Thursday on the west shore, where the bridge spans railroad tracks in Lemoyne. The contractor on the project will begin work on southbound I-83 then move the northbound lanes once that work is completed.

There will be lane restrictions on both lanes of the bridge.

Right lane closures are planned southbound from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and northbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Exits to Lemoyne on the west shore and Second Street on the east shore will remain open.

Delays are expected, and motorists should seek alternate routes, PennDOT says.

"Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews," the PennDOT release said.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, 511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It's also available through a smartphone app or calling 5-1-1.