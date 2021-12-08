York County happenings: Donations sought; yard waste collections

Staff Report

Southern York County Food Bank

Donation drive

The Southern York County Food Bank is currently holding a donation drive at the U-Stor It South located at 2786 S. Queen St. in Dallastown.

Items needed include: canned vegetables, instant potatoes, tuna, soup, peanut butter/jelly, cereal, spaghetti sauce, noodles, diapers, clean supplies and personal hygiene products.

York City

Yard waste collections ending

York City has announced the final curbside yard waste collections for the season will be on Monday in the Monday refuse area and Tuesday in the Tuesday refuse area.

The yard waste drop-off site is now closed for the season.

During the off-season, yard waste is to be prepared and placed as normal trash and will count in the normal can/bag limit.

The curbside program will resume Tuesday, March 1, weather permitting.