York County happenings: TAFE play; star watch; Christmas concerts; support group

TAFE

'An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas'

Theater Arts for Everyone (TAFE) will be performing "An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas" play on Saturday and Sunday at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St.

Saturday's performance will be at 7 p.m., while Sunday's times will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost of tickets is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For advance tickets, visit https://tafepa.org/tickets/enchanted-bookshop.

Masks are required for all in attendance.

York County Astronomical Society

Space telescope and public star watch

The York County Astronomical Society will offer a presentation Saturday at their observatory in John Rudy Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The event will run from 7 to 10 p.m., and the presentation will be done outside the observatory using a large projection screen.

Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring chairs.

A food truck will be available during the event.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AstroYork/.

York Catholic

Christmas concerts

York Catholic High School and Middle School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave., will hold high school and middle school Christmas concerts.

The high school performance will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday and will feature the concert choir, concert band, jazz band and brass choir.

The middle school performance will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, and will feature the chorus and band.

Admission to both concerts is free.

Masks and social distancing will be observed for both concerts.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Caregiver support group to meet

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will hold a free Alzheimer's and dementia caregiver support group meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

All interested attendees are asked to register by Wednesday, Dec. 15.

For more information or to register, call 717-741-0961 or email mpoole@powdermill.com.