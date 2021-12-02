York County happenings: USPS job fair; New Cumberland Old Towne

Staff report

New Cumberland Old Towne Association

Monthly meeting

The New Cumberland Old Towne Association will be holding the monthly meeting on Wednesday at the American Legion Post 143, 214 Market St. in New Cumberland.

The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. Cost of lunch is $10 for guests and $7.50 for members.

For more information, contact Christine Leukus at 717-319-4421 or cvleukus@aol.com.

Postal Service

Job fair next week

The U.S. Postal Service will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the York Post Office located at 2150 White St.

Jobs available include: career positions, part-time and seasonal positions.

Applicants must be 18 years old and over, able to pass a drug test and also pass a background check.

For more information on open positions, visit www.usps.com/careers.