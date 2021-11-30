York County happenings: Siren test; church bazaar; polka dancers; Christmas cantata

Staff report

Coroner's office

Looking for man's family

The York County Coroner's Office needs help finding the family of a man who died last week in York City.

Byron Truax, who was in his 60s, died of natural causes, the coroner said.

Anyone with information about his family or next of kin is asked to call the coroner's office immediately at 717-840-7617.

Peach Bottom

Siren test on Wednesday

Exelon Generation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Peach Bottom emergency warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located in the 10-mile radius around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station. County emergency management authorities activate the sirens, which can be used in the event of any emergency, including severe weather.

Covenant Moravian Church

Holiday bazaar

Covenant Moravian Church, 901 Cape Horn Road, will hold its annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Vendors will be offering jewelry, home decor and crafts for sale.

Lunch food and cookies will also be available for purchase in the church kitchen during the event, and tours of the church will be given.

Quarts of ham/bean and chicken corn soup will also be available to purchase by pre-ordering for $8 a quart. To order, call 717-755-3269 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

White Rose Polka Dancers Association

Dance on Saturday

The White Rose Polka Dancers Association will be holding a dance on Saturday at the Emigsville Alert Firehall, 3118 N. George St. in Emigsville.

The dance runs from 7 to 10 p.m., with a live band will be performing a variety of polka music and dance music.

Admission is $12 at the door and includes light snacks, drinks and door prizes.

For tickets contact, Andy at 717-424-5548.

New Song Community Choir

Christmas cantata performances

The New Song Community Choir will hold three Christmas cantata concerts titled "Everlasting Light" at three different area churches.

The concert will be held:

Sunday, 5 p.m., at Round Hill Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 7362 Church Road in Felton.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m., at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2185 Windsor Road in Windsor.

Sunday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m., at Chapel United Methodist Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion.

Admission is free, with an offering to take place.