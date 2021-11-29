York County happenings: Poetry contest; Christmas City Express; Festival of Trees

Staff Report

York County Libraries

Poetry contest for students

York County Libraries is accepting entries for the annual "A Celebration of Poetry" contest now through Saturday, Jan. 29.

The contest is open to York and Adams County students from grades 1-12.

Students will grouped by grade level for the competition: grade 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12.

The winning poems will be published in a booklet, and writers will be invited to read them at an event in April.

A three-part poetry workshop led by Carla Christopher will take place via Zoom beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The workshops will also grouped by grade levels.

For complete contest rules, entry forms or to register for the workshops, visit www.yorklibraries.org/poetry.

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

Christmas City Express

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will be running the Christmas City Express train this holiday season.

The train will run Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 4-19.

he first two Saturdays excursions will run at 5 and 7 p.m., while the third Saturday, Dec. 18, will have running times of 2:30 and 5 p.m. All Sunday trains will run at 2:30 and 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for children 3-12 and free for children under 3.

Guests are asked to wear masks inside any buildings.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.maandparailroad.com/.

Goodridge Freedom Center

Festival of Trees

The Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum, 123 E. Philadelphia St., will be holding a Festival of Trees event.

The display opens 5-9 p.m. Friday and features more than a dozen holiday trees decorated by various community organizations, including the Garden Club of York. There is a Soul Food tree decorated by the Goodridge Center and a tree dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Crispus Attucks Center.

The trees will also be on display 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Underground Railroad and Daguerreotype tours will not be given during the event.

Royal Square

Fang Around Krampusnacht Eve event

The Dark Parlour and Royal Square District will host Fang Around, a Krampusnacht Eve event, on Saturday.

The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. throughout the Royal Square District.

Events include arts, crafts and small business vendors, music, Victorian Christmas ghost stories, Krampus caroling and A Christmas Carol on the Rocks.

For more information, visit thedarkparlour.com.

New Cumberland

Community blood drive

New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave., New Cumberland, will hold a community blood drive for the Central PA Blood Bank on Saturday.

The blood drive will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be appropriate social distancing and sanitation protocols in place.

Also, donors are required to adhere to the following:

All donors must make a donation appointment through the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank by calling 1-800-771-0059 or by going to https://donate.717giveblood.org/donor/schedules/zip.

All donors must wear a mask from the time they enter the church, during the donation process and up until the time they exit the building.

For more information, call Rose Bruce at 717-215-0328 or contact the CPBB directly at 1-800-771-0059.