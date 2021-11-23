York County happenings: Man shot; DUI checkpoints

York City

19-year-old shot

A man was shot Monday evening in York City.

Police responded about 7:35 p.m. to the 200 block of North Belvidere Avenue for a shooting, according to York City Police.

Officers found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound that is not life threatening, police said. He was taken by ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital.

State police

DUI checkpoints planned this week

State police will be conducting at least one sobriety checkpoint Thanksgiving week.

The DUI checks will happen through Sunday at an undisclosed location in York County, state police said.

Such checks are a part of the continuing effort to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries caused by drug and alcohol related crashes, state police said.