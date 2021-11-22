York County happenings: Lane restrictions on I-83; Healthy Steps workshop

Staff report

I-83

Lane restrictions on Tuesday

Those driving on Interstate 83 near Mount Rose Avenue can expect traffic due to a lane restriction for road work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Short-term lane closures in both directions of I-83 at Mount Rose Avenue will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Restrictions will be in place so workers can place pavement markings at the interchange, PennDOT said.

York County Area Agency on Aging

Free Healthy Steps virtual workshop

The York County Area Agency on Aging will be holding a free Healthy Steps virtual workshop.

The two-day workshop will be held 1-3 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 3 and 10.

Participants 60 and older will learn how to exercise safely at home and will be provided information on ways to improve their health and well-being. Participants will need a computer or tablet with a camera, and reliable internet service is necessary.

To register or for more information, call Faye Kinard at 717-771-9610 ext. 1044.