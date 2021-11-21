York County happenings: Turkey Trot; library book sale

Staff report

York City

Man dies after fight with brother

A York City man died Monday night after a fight with his brother, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street, where 32-year-old Yusufu Kargbo was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:21 p.m. with "obvious life-threatening injuries," according to the coroner.

"Reportedly he had been in an altercation with another man who was determined to be a brother of the decedent," the coroner said.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, with results pending additional investigation and medical records review, according to the coroner.

York Branch YMCA

25th Annual Turkey Trot

The York Branch YMCA will hold its 25th Annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday.

The 5K course through downtown York City will be available both in-person and virtually and will support the Livestrong at the YMCA adult cancer survivor program, with proceeds helping those who are living with, through or beyond cancer to regain strength and connect with other cancer survivors.

The in-person race begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, and the virtual race is available until 11 p.m. Sunday. Registration is $25.

Got to yorkyturkeytrot.org for information.

Mason-Dixon Public Library

Used book sale

The Mason-Dixon Public Library, 250 Bailey Drive in Stewartstown, will be holding a used book sale Dec. 2-3.

The sale will be open noon-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Both children and adult books will be for sale, and all sales proceeds will be used to purchase new books and media for the library.

Masks are required to be worn inside the library.