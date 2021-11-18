York County happenings: Tree lighting; Medicare counseling

Staff Report

Springettsbury Township

Tree lighting on Friday

Springettsbury Township will be holding their annual tree lighting Friday at the township park amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road.

Musical performances will begin at 6 p.m. and will include the York Suburban Middle School Band and the Central York Middle School Band.

The First Capital Detachment, Marine Corps. League will also be on site accepting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations to benefit the Toys for Tots program.

The tree lighting will follow performances and ceremonies around 7:30 p.m.

York County Area Agency on Aging

Free Medicare open enrollment counseling

The York County Area Agency on Aging is offering free Medicare open enrollment counseling sessions through Tuesday, Dec. 7.

During this open enrollment period, beneficiaries have the option to compare and switch plans for the upcoming year.

To schedule an appointment time, call 717-771-9042.