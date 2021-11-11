York County happenings: Catholic Schools Week; caregiver support group

Staff report

Holy Trinity

Discover Catholic Schools Week

Holy Trinity Catholic School York, along with many other Catholic schools, will be celebrating Discover Catholic Schools Week.

The school, located at 235 S. Beaver St., plans these activities for the week:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. service project with Catholic Harvest Food Pantry, putting together bags of potatoes; noon, Officer Michael Reinert from the York City Police Department will visit with his service dog, Victory.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. service work around the Holy Trinity and St. Patrick campus; 1 p.m. reptile program.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. service project, assembling bags for families in need for Pregnancy Resource Center; 6-7:30 p.m. open house.

Thursday: 9 a.m. creating Thanksgiving cards, videos and poems for Misericordia Nursing Home; 1 p.m., designing thank you cards for York City Police.

Friday: 9 a.m. All-school Mass, delivering donations to Our Daily Bread; afternoon, Trimester Awards ceremony.

Senior Commons

Alzheimer's and dementia caregiver support group

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will be holding a free Alzheimer's and dementia caregiver support group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This meeting will focus on the importance of self-care as a caregiver.

Attendees need to register by Wednesday.

For more information or to register, call 717-741-0961 or email mpoole@powdermill.com.