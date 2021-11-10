York County happenings: 'Silhouettes of Service'; meat drawing; Letter to Santa

Staff report

DreamWrights

'Silhouettes of Service'

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "Silhouettes of Service," a solo work depicting real accounts from soldiers, for one night only on Veterans Day.

The show, winner of the 2016 Community Impact Award from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, is a 75-minute piece created and performed by DreamWrights artistic diretor Gregory DeCandia. It is derived from 26 interviews of soldiers ranging from ROTC cadet to colonel who served between World War II and the present.

The performance is at 7 p.m. Thursday at DreamWrights, 100 Carlisle Ave. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and veterans and current military are invited to the performance for free.

Dover

Meat drawing at fire company

Dover's Union Fire and Hose Co Np. 1 is having a meat drawing on Friday at the station, 30 E. Canal St.

Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the drawings begin at 7 p.m. Meat prizes are from Weavers in Wellsville.

The company's service project is collecting nonperishable food items for the Dover Food bank.

The next meat drawing will be Jan. 14.

Dover Library

'Letter to Santa' fundraiser

Dover Library is holding a "Letter to Santa " fundraiser from Friday to Dec. 10.

Parents and others are invited to stop in at the library to pick up a form letter for Santa. Fill it out with your child and return it to the special Santa Express mailbox in the library.

From there, Santa's elves take the forms, and a letter in return will arrive in your mailbox after Dec. 1. Each letter will be personalized, and the good will be emphasized and no promises will be made.

The costs are: $5 for letter one and two, $3 for three or more..

For more information, stop in the library during regular hours.