York County happenings: SPCA seminar; ruck for veterans; Grief Share; support group

Staff report

York City

18-year-old shot

An 18-year-old man was shot Friday night in York City, according to police.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. near the Turkey Hill on the corner of Carlisle Avenue and Linden Avenue.

The victim was taken to WellSpan York Hospital by private vehicle, police said. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip on the Crimewatch App, call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

York County SPCA

Demystifying animal welfare practices

The York County SPCA will be holding an in-person and virtual seminar on demystifying animal welfare practices at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The discussion will focus on humane euthanasia and what it means to be a no-kill shelter.

There is a limit of just 10 people for the in-person meeting, with all other interested people asked to join a Zoom call online.

For more information on the event or to join the Zoom call, visit https://bit.ly/3kevnHa.

York College

Ruck event for veterans

York College students who are veterans and active-duty members enrolled in first-year seminar are coordinating a runk event at noon Sunday at the Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center.

Ruck is walking or running with a weighted backpack and is a common exercise in military boot camp.

Participants can choose between a 5K or 10K route on the rail trail.

Cost is $20 prior to the event and $25 day of the event. All proceeds will be donated to For the Love of a Veteran, a local nonprofit organization that serves veterans, www.fortheloveofaveteran.org/

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3GXglPD.

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover

Grief Share

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be holding a grief share session for surviving the holidays on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The sessions will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

To register, call the church office at 717-632-3954.

Senior Commons

Alzheimer's and dementia caregiver support group

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will be holding a free Alzheimer's and dementia caregiver support group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

This meeting will focus on the importance of self-care as a caregiver.

Attendees need to register by Wednesday, Nov. 17.

For more information or to register, call 717-741-0961 or email mpoole@powdermill.com.