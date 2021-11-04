York County happenings: Free breakfast for veterans; Fit for Life; public starwatch

Staff report

York County

Free breakfast and celebration for veterans

The York County Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a free veterans breakfast and celebration for all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Memorial Hall West in the York Expo Center.

The program will begin with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and will include a keynote speech from retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Ralph J. Jodice II, an awards presentation and music from New Song Community Choir and Central York Middle School Fifes and Drums

Nonveterans attending are asked to make a contribution to the York County Veterans Fund.

Federal court

York County man sentenced to 15 years

A federal judge sentenced a man to prison on drug trafficking charges.

William Barton, 40, of York County, received a 15-year prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conducted a four-year investigation that determined Barton and others were a part of a drug trafficking group, according to a news release.

"Using an undercover federal agent, federal law enforcement purchased more than 500 grams of crack cocaine from Barton and his co-conspirators in 2019," the release states.

Five other York County residents are co-defendants in Barton's case and are awaiting sentencing: Anthony Rankins, 40, Michael Adams, 44, Denzel Swan, 38, Dorral Basknight, 42, and Furman Dennis, 40.

Cross Roads UMC

Fit for Life Body and Soul sessions

Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 6881 Church Road in Cross Roads, will be holding Fit for Life Body and Soul sessions beginning on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The sessions will begin at 7 p.m. on these Thursdays: Nov. 11 and 18 and Dec. 9 and 16.

Each 75-minute session will include nutritional tips, stretching exercises and prayer.

For more information or to register, contact Judy Grove at 717-741-4366 or judygrove@verizon.net.

York County Astronomical Society

Free public Starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will be hosting a free public Starwach at their observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

Those attending will be given a tour of the night sky through one of the club's telescopes.

Donations will be accepted during the event.

For more information, visit www.astroyork.com/.