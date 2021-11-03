York County happenings: FEMA office to close; Fall Fling; polka dance

Staff report

York County

FEMA office to close

York County residents who were affected by Hurricane Ida have until next week to seek federal assistance.

The Manchester Township FEMA center at 3200 Farmtrail Road is set to close on Nov. 10.

Established in late September to assist those affected by Ida, the center had seen 139 visits as of Monday, according to York County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech.

"The closing date is in line with the deadline set forth by FEMA for applying for assistance," Czech said in an email.

In all, $1.5 million has been given to 563 York County residents for housing and other needs.

In addition to FEMA, representatives from the Small Business Association are also at the center to provide program information, answer questions and explain about how to apply for low-interest disaster loans for businesses and private non-profits.

Hours of operation for the site are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Red Lion Zion UMC

Fall Fling on Saturday

Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road in Red Lion, will be holding its annual Fall Fling on Saturday.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highlights include: homemade soups and sandwiches for purchase, baked goods sale, arts and crafts, an indoor yard sale and a book nook.

For more information, visit redlionzion.com.

White Rose Polka Dancers

Dance this weekend

The White Rose Polka Dancers Association will be holding a polka dance Saturday at the Emigsville Alert Firehall, 3118 N. George St. in Emigsville.

The event run 7-11 p.m. and is open to all. The dance will include a live band, light snacks, drinks and door prizes.

Cost of the event is $12 at the door.

For more information, contact Dave and Anne at 717-229-2033.

New Cumberland

Association to meet

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association will be holding its upcoming monthly meeting on Wednesday, at the American Legion Post 143 starting at 11:30 a.m.

The post is located at 214 Market St. in New Cumberland.

Lunch is $10 for guest and $7.50 for members.

For more information, contact Christine Leukus at 717-319-4421 or at cvleukus@aol.com.